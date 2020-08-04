Watering livestock can pose dangers and health issues to them. When drinking stagnant, standing water, livestock are susceptible to West Nile and Zika virus because the water can attract mosquitoes carrying the viruses. Algae collecting in the stagnant water is another problem, bringing bacteria that can be toxic. Automatic waterers that use electricity can kill animals or cause dangerous dehydration. The Bar-Bar-A horse and livestock drinker, made in Plain City, Utah, removes the worries of standing water and electricity and is easy for the animals to use while being low maintenance for the caretaker. It also saves a significant amount on the electric bill. The Bar-Bar-A Horse and Livestock Drinker can handle up to 25 head of livestock. This automatic waterer uses water that is located under the earth’s surface, regulating the temperature to the season and ensuring that the water is always at a temperature that will be appealing to animals. The valve is below frostline to prevent freezing, and for severe climates, the drinker comes with an insulator, which keeps freezing air from reaching the supply line and valve. For more information, call 866-259-8047 or visit www.horsedrinker.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.