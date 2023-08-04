Bailey Balloyu 1 (1).jpeg

Bailey Ballou, Elgin, Oklahoma, won the 2023 King of the Ring contest and also was voted the Col. Roger Emigh Champion’s Choice. (Journal photo by Dave Bergmeier.)

Social media: Bailey Ballou, Elgin, Oklahoma, earned $16,500 by winning the King of the Ring Contest and the Col. Roger Emigh Champion’s Choice July 29 at Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas.

Bailey Ballou, from Elgin, Oklahoma, was comfortable from the start and his calm demeanor paid off big.

