The Beef Improvement Federation recently recognized B.R. Cutrer Inc., Wharton, Texas, as the BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year Award during the group’s annual research symposium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. This national award is presented annually to a producer to recognize their dedication to improving the beef industry at the seedstock level.
BRC Ranch is an innovative Brahman ranch that embraces strong Texas ranching roots. Brandon and Rachel Cutrer manage 350 head of Brahman cattle and F1s and are considered one of the top Brahman breeders worldwide. BRC showcases the beef industry from pasture to plate, with an emphasis on values, work ethic and entrepreneurship.
When the Cutrer’s married in 2010, they owned zero acres and six head of cattle. Without inheriting a single acre of land or head of cattle, BRC has shown the world that with great mentors, solid management practices, and a great team, first-generation landowners and new seedstock brands can be a success.
They are the breeder of six International Champion Grey Brahman females of the last decade, the No. 1 Brahman artificial insemination sire in the U.S. for the last three years, and the No. 1 polled Grey Brahman bull and female of the breed. In 2020, they exported cattle and genetics to 17 countries across five continents, including more than 30,000 units of semen on their Brahman AI sires.
BRC blazes a new trail being the only Brahman breeders in the U.S. utilizing genomically enhanced expected progeny differences, and as the founders of Brahman Country Beef and FitBeef, both 100% Brahman branded beef programs. They are also strong advocates for climate-smart ranching and the role that Brahman cattle will play in keeping beef on the table for future generations. B.R. Cutrer, Inc. was nominated by the American Brahman Breeders Association.
The award is presented by BIF and sponsored by Drovers.
