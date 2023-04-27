The Montana Department of Livestock confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Rosebud County backyard poultry flock.
The disease caused 100% mortality in the Rosebud County backyard chicken flock, which numbered several dozen birds. The animals did not show obvious signs of illness prior to sudden death. To prevent further spread, infected premises are placed under quarantine and any remaining birds are euthanized. In addition to restrictions on the affected flock, the department is contacting flock owners within 6.2 miles of the affected premises to provide education on minimizing risk for disease exposure.
