About every five years the Beef Checkoff-funded National Beef Quality Audit delivers guides and measurements for cattle producers and other stakeholders to help determine how the quality of United States beef is performing. Suggestions from this research are aimed to help increase the value of beef products, improve quality, minimize economic loss and aid in advancements of producer education.

Recently the results from the 2022 NBQA were released to media, and indicated consumers are getting a high-quality product that’s more efficiently produced, all while the primary focus of the beef industry and across the supply chain is food safety.

