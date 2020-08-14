A little more than 30 years ago,Randall Spare and his wife, Michelle, had recently purchased a struggling veterinary practice in rural Clark County and moved their young family to an area where cattle far outnumber people. As the practice grew and the need for another veterinarian became evident, Spare’s search for a like-minded partner resulted in the addition of John Kellenberger in 1996. In 2003, John became a partner in AVC.
By keeping the goal of service and best-practice veterinary medicine as an overarching priority, Ashland Veterinary Center has grown and currently employs five full time veterinarians and two part-time veterinarians.
A “skin in the game” perspective has guided Spare and Kellenberger to seek practical, cost effective solutions helping producers leverage natural resources, human capital and creative management practices to capture the most value possible in their cow-calf operations. As new tools, such as genomic testing and advanced diagnostic testing become the norm, value-based marketing systems enable all producers’ access to better marketing channels. In a rapidly changing consumer environment, sustainable profit and equity preservation is challenging. The AVC team comes alongside producers, assists them in creative risk management using sound health protocols, nutritional guidance and genetic selections, in addition to a commitment to exceed the need of every client they serve.
Ashland Veterinary Center is located in Ashland, Kansas. For more information contact AVC, W. Highway 160, Ashland, KS 67831 or call 620-635-2641 or www.AshlandVetCenter.net.
