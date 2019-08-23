The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service in Hong Kong reports that late Aug. 13, local media in Hong Kong shared news that two pigs, confirmed to be infected with African Swine Fever virus, were detected in the interim transfer house in Shenzhen, China.
All pigs moving from China to Hong Kong markets must pass through this transfer house for additional monitoring and inspection before entering Hong Kong, the reportexplained.
The Hong Kong Center for Food Safety was notified by mainland Chinese authorities of the two pigs Aug. 13, according to reports. Plans are to close the interim house for a thorough cleansing and investigation into the source of the infected pigs. Meanwhile, Hong Kong must decide to accept pigs from mainland China in the interim with inspection at the border. That would mean that the 2,000 pigs per day that cross from China into Hong Kong would continue moving, but it would likely also increase the risk of ASF spreading into Hong Kong. According to the USDA-FAS, the Hong Kong government hasn’t yet issued a statement.
Locally, there are 43 Hong Kong farms that can supply about 300 head each day into the Hong Kong market, according to the report.
