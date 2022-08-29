beef_cattle_and_pasture_original.jpg

Field peas and forages will headline a beef field day at Iowa State University's Armstrong Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm Sept. 16. Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said the program is geared toward local beef producers with information on exploring alternative cropping systems, tips for managing calves, and insight into the 2023 beef market.

“This field day is an opportunity to learn about research happening right here in southwest Iowa,” she said. “Some of projects we’ll talk about are incorporating field peas into the cropping system, feeding field peas to feedlot cattle and utilizing annual forages to expand grazing rotations.”

