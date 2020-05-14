The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,947 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 7, compared to 5,782 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 4,940 head of feeder cattle, 761 head of slaughter cattle and 246 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 4,837 head of feeder cattle, 701 head of slaughter cattle and 244 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 41% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 47% were bred cows, 3% were bred heifers and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
