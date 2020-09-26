The rodeo team at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is a member of the Ozark Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. With Covid-19 precautions in place, the Ozark Region’s season began in Marshall, Missouri, at the Missouri Valley College Viking Stampede, where 15 teams competed.
The UAM Women's Rodeo Team brought home the team trophy taking first place in the overall team competition on Saturday night. While crowning no champions in any single event, three of the women made the final round.
Katelyn Danzy, a sophomore Natural Sciences major, took second place in the barrel racing competition with 130 points. Danzy also placed sixth in the team roping competition with roping partner, freshman Kody Boatright. Those points added collectively to the overall team score.
Others doing well in team roping, placing third in the long round, were senior biology major Morgan Harrington and freshman Aubrey Lee with a score of 9.2 seconds. The top time of the evening was seven seconds.
On the men's team, senior Plant and Soil Science major Jackson Williams placed second in the short round and third in the overall average for steer wrestling with a total of 90 points. Junior Trey Britt placed fourth in the long round of team roping.
Freshman Kody Boatright made his debut on the UAM men's team, placing 6th in the long round, short round, and average in calf-roping.
For the first rodeo of the year, head coach Rusty Jones said, "I thought it was a good outing. The team performed well as a whole. I'm excited about the group of student-athletes that we have representing UAM."
