The Arkansas Beef Council awarded research grants to four University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture scientists in the department of animal science.
The Beef Council coordinates a program of promotion, research and market development to enhance the image of beef and improve the potential of Arkansas’ cattle industry, according to information from the council.
“The department greatly appreciates the Beef Council’s support of our faculty’s research efforts,” said Michael Looper, animal science department head.
The researchers receiving the council’s funding include Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor; Kelly Vierck, assistant professor; Charles Looney, professor; and Janeal Yancey, program technician. All are research faculty and staff of the Division of Agriculture’s Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.
