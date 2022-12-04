The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Tollett Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is better positioned to help the state’s poultry industry now that it’s been added to the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, or NAHLN, as a branch to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.

Tollett lab Director Randy Moore, DVM, with microbiologist Amy Chapman analyze samples in the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. (U of A System Division of Agriculture file photo.)

The Tollett lab—now the 60th in the national network—has been operated by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station for 14 years, offering diagnostics for poultry and mammals.

