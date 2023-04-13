Livestock producers should be prepared for changes in getting medication for their animals.

(Photo courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim.)

Change is upon us. No later than June 11, 2023, veterinarians and producers alike will have to navigate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance that transitions medically important over-the-counter animal antimicrobial products to prescription-only status.

Dr. Linda Tikofsky, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim, explained what this guidance means for producers. “Certain antimicrobial products that are labeled for over-the-counter distribution will be moving to prescription status,” she shared. “That means those products that have been available on the shelves of farm stores or dealer stores will now require producers to get them through their veterinarian with a prescription.”

