The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the appointment of 154 producers and five importers to the 2020 National Pork Producers Delegate Body.
Delegates meet annually to recommend the rate of assessment, determine the percentage of assessments that state associations will receive, and nominate producers and importers to the Pork Board. Representation on the Delegate Body is based on annual net assessments collected on sales of domestic hogs within individual states, with a minimum of two producers from each state. States have the option of not submitting nominees.
Members appointed to serve one-year terms from the “High Plains Journal” region are as follows:
Arkansas: Clayton R. Bailey, Mountainburg; and Charles Metz, London.
Colorado: Andrea Anderson, Wray; and Ian Mackay, Holyoke.
Iowa: Joe Rotta, Merrill; Kevin L. Lewis, Goldfield; Edward E. Juhl, Hudson; Trish Cook, Winthrop; Aaron Juergens, Carroll; Ryan Pudenz, Ames; Joel Van Gilst, Oskaloosa; Mike Paustian, Walcott; Tim Bierman, Larrabee; Howard T. Hill, Cambridge; Jim Hogan, Monticello; Gregg K. Hora, Fort Dodge; Steven Kerns, Clearfield; Greg Lear, Spencer; Rod Leman, Fort Dodge; Dennis Liljedahl, Essex; Curtis Meier, Clarinda; Mark Meirick, Protivin; Dwight Mogler, Alvord; David Moody, Nevada; Dale Gerard Reicks, New Hampton; Marv Rietema, Sioux Center; Jamie Schmidt, Garner; Timothy J. Schmidt, Hawarden; Leon C. Sheets, Ionia; Dave Struthers, Collins; Trent Thiele, Elma; Marv Van Den Top, Boyden; Al Wulfekuhle, Quasqueton; and Mike Ver Steeg, Inwood.
Kansas: David Hartter, Sabetha; Roy J. Henry, Longford; Kenton McKee, Goff; and Michael Springer, Neodesha.
Minnesota: Pat FitzSimmons, Dassel; Reuben Bode, Courtland; Bradley L. Hennen, Ghent; JoDee Lynn Haala, New Ulm; Chris Compart; Nicollet; Wanda Patsche, Welcome; Brian Schwartz, Sleepy Eye; Myrna Jean Welter, Stewartville; Brian Johnson, Walnut Grove; Dan Helvig, Truman; Galen Johnson, Dodge Center; Meg E. Freking, Alpha; and Greg Boerboom, Marshall.
Missouri: Adam Dohrman, Sweet Springs; Francis Forst, Lamar; Donald L. Laut, Jr., Fredericktown; and Dean Rehmeier, Augusta.
Montana: Jacob A. Waldner, Havre; and Peter J. Wipf, Carter.
Nebraska: John Csukker, Shelby; Darin Uhlir, Saint Paul; Connor J. Livingston, Fairbury; Aaron Reichmuth, Humphrey; and Michael R. Luckey, Columbus.
Oklahoma: Angie Johnson, Holdenville; Tina Falcon, Tecumseh; and Joe Popplewell, Stillwater.
South Dakota: Ferlyn Hofer, Canistota; Paul Wipf, Frankfort; and Shane Odegaard, Lake Preston.
Texas: Peter C. Baumert, Dalhart; and Douglas Schaefer, Garden City.
Wyoming: Damein Christensen, Riverton; and Jim Pannell, Hulett.
The National Pork Board and the Delegate Body were established under the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. By law, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service oversees operations of the Pork Board and the Delegate Body.
