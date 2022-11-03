The Kansas Livestock Association is currently is accepting applications for the 2023 Young Stockmen’s Academy class. This will be the 17th class since the program began in 2006.
YSA consists of four seminars throughout the year designed to help young members learn more about KLA, the legislative process, agricultural advocacy, agribusiness, the retail food business and various segments of the beef and dairy industries.
