Iowa high school students interested in careers in veterinary medicine, animal science, laboratory technology and wildlife ecology are encouraged to apply for the AgDiscovery 2022 program at Iowa State University.
AgDiscovery will take place July 10 to 23 on Iowa State’s campus in Ames, Iowa, and is open to all students ages 15 to 17. Participants will gain hands-on experience in lab activities, workshops and field trips to Iowa State animal facilities, crop production farms, the veterinary school and more. These experiences will give students insight into a wide range of careers available within the agricultural fields.
The program also provides an opportunity to learn from college professors and professionals in government and industry. Participants also are exposed to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories and its top scientists.
Claudia Lemper-Manahl, associate teaching professor in Iowa State’s Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, serves as coordinator of the ISU AgDiscovery program. She said 16 students are selected to take part in the program each year.
AgDiscovery students live in a dorm on campus during the program and all meals and lab supplies are provided. There is no cost to participate, other than travel fees to get to and from Iowa State’s campus at the beginning and end of the program.
Applications are open now through March 31 at 11 p.m. CST. To learn more or to apply, visit the ISU AgDiscovery website at https://agdiscovery.cals.iastate.edu/.
