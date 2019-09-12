Persons who have a strong desire to pursue a career in managing and/or marketing Registered Jersey cattle are encouraged to apply for the 2020 Fred Stout Experience awards.
The awards are presented annually in memory of Fred J. Stout Sr., Mt. Carmel, Illinois, a lifelong Jersey breeder and member of the Jersey Marketing Service staff from 1978 to 1997 who believed that the best learning experiences happen in the everyday world.
Awards will be made for two paid internships, one with Jersey Marketing Service, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and the other an on-farm, customized experience on a Jersey dairy operation. The awards, provided by a permanent endowment created by friends and colleagues of Fred Stout, will pay for housing, travel and related activities required by the cooperating employer up to the maximum amount of the scholarship award.
Applicants must have completed their high school education. To apply, submit a one-page résumé listing previous work experience, skills and other qualifications, plus a separate cover letter stating your ambitions, goals and career aspirations, including plans for achieving them. The letter must also explain how and why the Fred Stout Experience will be of benefit in achieving future goals. A summary of involvement with and interest in Registered Jersey™ cattle is required. Specify which experience (marketing internship, on-farm internship) is preferred, or indicate if you are interested in both opportunities.
Two letters of support are required, one from an active breeder of Registered Jersey cattle, excluding immediate family members; and the other from a teacher, mentor or past employer. These must be mailed directly by the supporters to the AJCA office.
Applications and letters of support must be postmarked no later than Dec. 1 and addressed to Fred Stout Experience, American Jersey Cattle Association, 6486 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068-2362. They can also be submitted by email to info@usjersey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.