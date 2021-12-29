Kansas producers affected by recent wildfires and severe storms need to complete an application to be considered for relief funds from the Kansas Livestock Foundation. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 31, 2022. Questions on the application ask about livestock and fence lost, grazing acres burned and veterinary costs to treat sick and injured animals.
Applicants do not have to be Kansas Livestock Association members. KLF has a proven process to equitably distribute donated funds. The application is available at https://www.kla.org/resources/wildfire-relief-resources or by calling the KLA office at 785-273-5115.
