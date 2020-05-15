Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,748 head of cattle selling on May 7, compared to 2,230 head on April 30 and 821 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $7 to $13 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $8 to $11 higher. The steer calves were not enough of comparable cattle for a market test. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher. The quality was fair to attractive with much improved demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. A total of 177 cows and bulls was sold with 82% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows, and 7% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows and 16% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 324 lbs., 170.00; 17 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 160.00 t 161.00 (160.49); 7 head, 491 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 7 head, 549 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 20 head, 635 to 643 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.40); 11 head, 648 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 62 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (145.31); 5 head, 689 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 5 head, 676 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 48 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 126.00 to 144.50 (138.94); 31 head, 766 to 791 lbs., 124.50 to 133.25 (128.55); 32 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 112.00 to 121.50 (120.29); 56 head, 860 to 876 lbs., 111.50 to 118.00 (115.93); 89 head, 901 to 9453 lbs., 109.00 to 112.50 (110.50); 44 head, 952 to 993 lbs., 106.75 to 109.50 (107.59); 16 head, 956 lbs., 103.50 full; 26 head, 1016 to 1032 lbs., 100.00 to 105.25 (103.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 380 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 566 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 710 lbs., 129.50; 11 head, 781 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 816 lbs., 104.50; 18 head, 977 lbs., 101.25. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 691 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 330 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (141.13); 18 head, 459 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (143.90); 22 head, 534 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 21 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 127.50 to 137.00 (131.14); 49 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (126.93); 4 head, 639 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 8 head, 638 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 59 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.53); 36 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 113.50 to 116.00 (113.70); 66 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 106.50 to 113.50 (112.16); 31 head, 804 to 819 lbs., 108.50 to 110.25 (109.68); 76 head, 856 to 898 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (105.18); 32 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 97.00 to 103.50 (100.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 783 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 613 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 532 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 683 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1205 to 1335 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (63.12) average dressing; 27 head, 1125 to 1570 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (68.42) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1045 to 1385 lbs., 58.00 to 67.00 (62.41) average; 37 head, 1110 to 1333 lbs., 67.00 to 72.00 (69.44) high; 1 head, 1090 lbs., 55.00 low; 1 head, 910 lbs., 45.00 very low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 975 to 1145 lbs., 55.00 to 56.00 (55.78) average; 6 head, 905 to 1140 lbs., 48.50 to 54.50 (51.86) low; 6 head, 945 to 948 lbs., 43.00 to 46.00 (45.50) low light weight; 1 head, 1050 lbs., 38.00 very low; 1 head, 920 lbs., 35.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1435 to 1740 lbs., 88.00 to 93.00 (90.95) average; 3 head, 1030 to 1605 lbs., 73.00 to 85.00 (82.04) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1445 lbs., 1000.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 950.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1128 lbs., 1185.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 875 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1025 to 1390 lbs., 860.00 to 950.00 (902.56); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1255 lbs., 875.00 to 925.00 (900.00); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1295 lbs., 835.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1325.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 lbs., calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 650 lbs., 925.00.
