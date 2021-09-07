Texas Animal Health Commission officials recently received confirmation of anthrax in a horse in Armstrong County and a cow in Hardeman County.
The premises housing the horse is located in the southern portion of Armstrong County and has been quarantined. The premises housing the cow is located in the northern portion of Hardeman County, northwest of Quanah and has also been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses and vaccination of other livestock on the premises prior to release of the quarantine.
Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, which is a naturally occurring organism with worldwide distribution, including certain parts of Texas. Cases in Texas are most often found in portions of Crockett, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties.
An effective vaccine for livestock is available and is commonly used in areas that are prone to have anthrax. To be effective, the vaccine must be used before the animal is exposed to the bacteria. There is no approved vaccine for deer. For further details on vaccinating your livestock for anthrax, please consult a local veterinarian or a local TAHC region office. All label directions should be followed carefully, including personal protective measures while handling the vaccine, to prevent accidental exposure.
