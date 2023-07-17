stone 7-8 hailed corn.jpeg

A recent hail storm took corn down to the stalk in some areas of Nebraska. (Photo by Gary Stone.)

Recent hailstorms have wreaked havoc on many crops in the Nebraska Panhandle and around the state. This is prompting many producers to ask what their options are for planting forages in situations where the crop was destroyed. The following are questions to consider as producers evaluate their options.

1. Are there insurance rules that would restrict how a forage can be planted? Visit your insurance agent and confirm you can plant a forage crop and be in compliance with the rules.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.