The largest annual beef industry event begins today in Houston, where thousands of cattle producers, industry partners and stakeholders have gathered for the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show. The convention, which continues through Feb. 3, provides a platform for education, policy development and networking.
“This is the first time Houston has hosted convention, and this cosmopolitan city has a lot of charm,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Jerry Bohn. “With a great mix of education and entertainment, this year’s event has something for everyone.”
Stephanie Nash, winner of the 2022 NCBA National Anthem Contest, will open the event in patriotic style with the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner”. Buzz Brainard, host of Music Row Happy Hour, is back by popular demand as convention emcee and will interview George Foreman, legendary boxer and famous griller, during the Opening General Session.
Over the next few days convention participants will gain insights on market trends during the CattleFax Outlook Seminar, hear a “State of the Industry” update from NCBA, learn about the beef business climate around the world, and wander through the NCBA Trade Show—the industry’s largest, with more than 350 exhibitors on nearly 10 acres under one roof.
Annual meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will also be held. In addition, the Environmental Stewardship Award regional winners will be recognized at a special reception.
A new high-profile session on Thursday morning includes Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Under Secretary of Agriculture Robert Bonnie and British Ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, providing an update on the beef business climate in the United States and around the globe. The Closing General Session celebrates the Beef Quality Assurance Program and BQA award winners and features two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Theismann.
Additional educational opportunities include the Learning Lounge, which offers classroom sessions on the trade show floor providing busy attendees valuable educational tips. The Stockmanship and Stewardship demonstration arena provides unique educational experiences featuring live animal handling demonstrations. Back by popular demand is the Chutes and Scales Showdown where producers can watch cattle run through chutes, side-by-side, then get hands-on experience with the equipment. New this year is RanchHOW, a hands-on workshop offering a unique way to learn and network with attendees and trade show exhibitors.
Entertainment is plentiful throughout the event, including “Rocket to the Rustic” on Wednesday evening with live music, local food and a lot of fun. Convention wraps up Thursday evening with the Cowboy Comedy Club featuring headliner Jim Gaffigan, a Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, best-selling author, Emmy-winning performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist who is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
On-site registration is open for those who still would like to attend, and single day and trade show only tickets are available. For more information, visit convention.ncba.org.
