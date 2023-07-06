Sheep

The second installment of the American Sheep Industry Association’s animal health webinar is scheduled for July 11, beginning at 8 p.m. eastern time. Animal health management: How partnerships can solve big problems will take a look at the National Scrapie Eradication Program. Visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1065782341678148188 to register.

Through partnerships and hard work, sheep producers, state and federal governments, and animal health researchers created and implemented the National Scrapie Eradication Program, which has allowed the American sheep industry to nearly eradicate the disease from the United States.

