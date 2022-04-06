More than 30 women gathered at the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to network, learn and celebrate their passion for Angus cattle at the American Angus Auxiliary’s biennial Angus Women Connected Conference.
“The main goal of Angus Women Connected Conference is to bring together a group of people that share a common bond of Angus cattle, from across the United States,” said Anne Lampe, chairman and conference coordinator of Women Connected. “It allows them to form a network and experience educational workshops while feeling engaged and empowerment.”
Attendees kicked off their stay at the Elms Hotel with an opening reception where there were door prizes, a tasty meal and keynote speaker, Courtenay DeHoff, spoke about her social movement, Fancy Lady Cowgirl.
The following day, several American Angus Association and industry experts presented to participants. Thomas Marten, former Angus Foundation Executive Director, gave an update on happenings with the Foundation and how they often work hand-in-hand with the Auxiliary. Jaclyn Upperman, newly appointed Angus Foundation President and former Director of Events and Education, stressed the immense value of youth programs and the exciting things to come for junior members. AngusMedia™ presented various advertising trends and marketing options available through AngusMedia.
After lunch, Kara Lee, Assistant Director of Producer Engagement for Certified Angus Beef, lead an educational activity about the demand for Certified Angus Beef, balanced trait selection and the value of each primal cut. To wrap up the educational sessions, Kirsten Angell, RD, LD, CDCES, a registered dietitian and diabetes care and education specialist, helped attendees recognize the importance of nutrition, physical activity and mental health.
Later that evening, the women enjoyed a social with a meal and wine making presentation at Van Till Family Farm Winery.
The conference concluded the following day with a tour of the association headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri. Attendees met with representatives of Angus Genetics Inc., the member services department and AngusMedia to learn the inner-workings of the Association.
Through the generous support of the Angus Foundation, the conference, lodging and meals are at no cost to participants.
To learn more about Angus Women Connected and the American Angus Auxiliary, visit www.angusauxiliary.com.
