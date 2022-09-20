Talon_Interns.jpg

The 2022 Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Interns during their visit to the American Angus Association headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Pictured from left are Jeronimo Lara, Shattuck, Oklahome; Alexis Camara, Pukalaui, Hawaii; Sam Talley, Easley, South Carolina; Elise Knapp, Westfield, Iowa; and Sawyer Starrett, Pekin, Indiana.

For many, hands-on learning serves as the most engaging, interactive and practical way to retain information. The Talon internship program provides college-aged students the unique opportunity to spend their summer on an Angus operation gaining valuable, hands-on experience. Interns will gain extensive ranching knowledge while complementing their skills as advocates for the beef industry. Host applications for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship are due Oct. 31, and student intern applications are due Dec. 1.

“We are thankful for the vision of Cam Cooper in preparing the next generation of leaders for Angus and the cattle industry,” said Jaclyn Upperman, Angus Foundation executive director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.