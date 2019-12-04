Scholarship applications are now available for college students associated with the Angus breed. This past year, the Angus Foundation awarded $227,700 in scholarships at the 2019 National Junior Angus Show alone, and next year will be no different.
The Angus Foundation offers scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students each year as a way to help Angus youth achieve their educational goals and offset the continually rising costs of tuition at higher education institutions.
“We have a responsibility to support the next generation of agriculturalists here at the Angus Foundation,” said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. “With education costs being higher than ever, we want to help students in their educational endeavors, and awarding scholarships is a key factor.”
Today, countless past junior Angus members have benefited from the financial support of Angus Foundation-funded scholarships. This year, five past scholarship recipients were put in the spotlight in the Angus Foundation Success Story campaign.
“The Angus Foundation’s core mission of youth, education and research are so important to developing young people to come back into our breed, into our community and to our industry as a whole,” said Jara Settles, vice president of livestock mitigation at the Livestock Marketing Association and past scholarship recipient. “If we don’t invest in these young people and welcome them back in and give them truly viable opportunities in terms of education and professional growth, they might leave us.”
To see the stories and hear the success of past recipients, visit angus.org/foundation.
Undergraduate and graduate scholarships
Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the National Junior Angus Association and currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2020 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2020 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and applicant’s Association member code. Undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found online at AngusFoundation.org. Applications are due May 1, 2020.
Allied Angus Breeders scholarships
The Angus Foundation also will award three $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate or graduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed.
Applicants or their parents/guardians must be members of the American Angus Association or have an affiliate member code. The applicants or their parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2018). The scholarship is applicable to any field of study. A separate application, from the general Foundation application, is required for the Allied Angus Breeders Scholarship. The application can be found on the Angus Foundation website. Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships using our standard general application this year or in past years will not be considered for this scholarship.
Certified Angus Beef/National Junior Angus Association scholarship
Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef LLC to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,000 scholarship. A separate application from the Angus Foundation scholarship application is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship. Requirements are similar to the general Angus Foundation scholarship; more details can be found on the application. The application is available on the Angus Foundation website.
“At the Angus Foundation’s core are youth and education,” Schoenbine said. “Our Angus and allied commercial producer youth deserve the best higher education learning environment they can experience, and these scholarship opportunities help make that possible.”
Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $3.5 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information about the Angus Foundation or scholarships, visit angus.org/foundation.
