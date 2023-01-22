The Angus Foundation kicked off the year with a celebration commemorating 150 years since Angus cattle first arrived in the United States. The 150 Years of Angus celebration was held Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City during Cattlemen’s Congress and raised nearly $20,000 to support the Foundation’s mission. The event welcomed the Angus family for an evening of fellowship and featured refreshments, door prizes, auction items and the announcement of the 2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year.
In 1873, George Grant settled in Victoria, Kansas, with four Angus bulls from Scotland. In the following 150 years, the breed has built a legacy in the beef industry. The Angus Foundation works to ensure this legacy continues through its mission to support education, youth and research efforts for the breed. In support of the Foundation’s mission, the event featured several auction and door prize items. Past National Junior Angus Board foundation director Josh Jasper served as the auctioneer, and items sold included: a Live Oak Plantation Experience, an Angus History Sketch, a Custom Greeley Hat and a Two-Night Wine Country Getaway for Six.
