The American Angus Association spent a legendary weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, as members celebrated Angus passion, innovation and achievement at the 2021 National Angus Convention and Trade Show. In accordance with the Convention theme, the event featured three keynote addresses highlighting each of these concepts for attendees. The association welcomed Rorke Denver, former U.S. Navy SEAL Commander, to address achievement and the role it plays in the pursuit of progress.
Whether it’s securing higher premiums, maximizing performance in the pasture or succeeding in the show ring, Angus breeders have made achievement a priority since the beginning. Denver, who has run every phase of training for U.S. Navy SEALs prior to starring in the film "Act of Valor," is also no stranger to the desire for constant improvement.
"Every great team will find a way to constantly improve in an elite environment," Denver said. "They’re always trying to figure out a way to get a little bit better."
Denver encouraged attendees to consider ways to position themselves optimally for what they hope to achieve, relating it to his experiences training for the battlefield.
"If you can make a big leap that’s great, but it’s often small measures of improvement that make teams better," Denver said. "It’s the idea of asking ourselves, ‘is there anything more I can do? Is there a better place I can fight from or think from?’"
Throughout its history, the Angus breed has proven its dedication to achieving new feats, even in times of adversity. Denver acknowledged that those in the beef industry have what it takes to continue seeking out opportunities for progress. He shared his appreciation for the values of those in agriculture, which resonate closely with his own experiences.
"It’s not hard talking to folks that have the grit and toughness of this organization," Denver said. "People in agriculture tend to be my favorite audiences, because it’s just folks that care about all the things we care about, so it makes for a special event when I can be at something like this."
The 2021 National Angus Convention and Trade Show was held Nov. 6 to 8, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. For more news and information about NACTS, visit www.angusconvention.com.
