The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, and will feature Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University, and Brandon Peterson from Trans Ova.
Peel will present on how declining beef cow numbers may affect prices dairy producers receive for feeders and replacement heifers. Peel holds the Charles Breedlove Professorship of Agribusiness in the Department of Agricultural Economics and has served as the Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist at OSU since 1989. His Extension programs focus on livestock market situation and outlook and marketing/risk management education for producers.
Peterson is director of sales at Trans Ova Genetics where he leads a sales team to continue Trans Ova’s impact of advanced reproductive technologies on the beef and dairy sectors, both domestically and internationally. He will help producers understand the dairy beef opportunities and how they can improve margins from the calves. Peterson grew up on a diversified livestock farm in Southeast South Dakota. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2000 with a degree in Animal Science. Upon graduation, Peterson worked for Land O Lakes/Farmland Feeds and Hubbard Feeds, and also served in the feed industry as a private consultant. Brandon has also served as the Director of Business Development for Hydrogreen Global Technologies and worked with cow/calf and dairy operations in the West and Southwestern portion of the United States. He is also the owner and manager of Peterson Angus, a 250 head registered Angus operation near Alcester, South Dakota.
Producers, dairy consultants and industry reps are encouraged to attend the webinar. There is no fee for the program, but preregistration is requested at https://go.iastate.edu/2BMKYV. Attendees should log on before noon as the program will start promptly at 12 noon. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.
For more information contact a ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy Field specialist in in northwest Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu; in northeast Iowa, Jennifer Bentley, 563-382-2949 or jbentley@iastate.edu; and in east central Iowa, Larry Tranel, 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu.
