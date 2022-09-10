beef_cattle_and_pasture_original.jpg

Courtesy photo.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, and will feature Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University, and Brandon Peterson from Trans Ova.

Peel will present on how declining beef cow numbers may affect prices dairy producers receive for feeders and replacement heifers. Peel holds the Charles Breedlove Professorship of Agribusiness in the Department of Agricultural Economics and has served as the Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist at OSU since 1989. His Extension programs focus on livestock market situation and outlook and marketing/risk management education for producers.

