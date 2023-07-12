20230707-amm-2.jpg

MU Extension agronomist Rusty Lee shows how to slowly add ammonia by cracking the valve on the anhydrous ammonia tank. This allows the ammonia to trickle into the middle of the hay bales overnight. (MU Extension file photo.)

As hay supplies dwindle, University of Missouri Extension agronomist Rusty Lee is showing forage producers how to use a simple, inexpensive treatment to stretch feed supplies during drought.

Ammoniation boosts the nutritive value and digestibility of poor-quality hay, cornstalks, wheat straw and other feedstuffs that livestock producers turn to when hay is in short supply, Lee says. The process makes roughages more digestible for cows and horses.

