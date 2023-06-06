Sheep

(Journal photo by Doug Rich.)

It’s time to start sorting through those great photos you took the past few years and prepare to enter them in the 2023 ASI Photo Contest. Winning entries will be featured in the October issue of the Sheep Industry News.

Rules and prizes for the 2023 contest are the same as last year. Photographs entered in the contest will be judged on clarity, content, composition and appeal. More than $1,000 will be awarded, with prizes of $125 going to the first-place photographer in each of the five categories listed below; $75 for the runner-up in each category; and a $50 prize for third place in each of the five categories.

