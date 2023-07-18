The American Quarter Horse Foundation is excited to host a free Family Fun Day on July 22 at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo, Texas. Everyone is invited to experience the Hall of Fame & Museum free for one day this summer.
Admission is free only on July 22.
The Museum Family Day hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are also able to participate in these fun and exciting activities:
• Self-guided museum tours;
• Meet a real American Quarter Horse in the arena;
• Special appearance by Two Bits mascot; and
• Snacks and refreshments.
Mark your calendar to join in on the fun and share a piece of the West with your family and friends at the Hall of Fame & Museum!
