Jaylea Pope, Ravenna, Nebraska, was selected as the American Gelbvieh Junior Association ambassador for 2020-2021. Jaylea is the daughter of Jeff Pope and Jeanne Pope, and is a junior at Shelton Public Schools in Shelton, Nebraska.
In addition to her new role as ambassador, she is the FFA chapter vice president, involved in student council, 4-H, and Quiz Bowl. As a student athlete she plays basketball and volleyball.
Jaylea's involvement within the Gelbvieh and Balancer breed includes both AGJA activities as well as the Nebraska Gelbvieh Junior Association where she served as president in 2018-2019.
"I wanted to run for the ambassador position because I enjoy advocating for agriculture, the beef industry, and of course the Gelbvieh breed," Jaylea said. "I am super excited to be able to travel to new places, meet new people, and inform others about Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle."
