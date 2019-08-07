The American Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Summit allows students the opportunity to focus on their leadership and personal development skills through team building exercises and personal reflection. Each year, five students are chosen to serve on the Youth Advisory Council to help lead and facilitate youth programs for the upcoming year.
This year’s AFR Leadership Summit ended with the selection of the new 2019-2020 Youth Advisory Council. The following five students were chosen: Cooper Shebester, Alex; Jentry Squires, Kingfisher; Tate Ott, Lomega; Reagan Detrick, Ringwood; and Keegan Carrera, Shawnee.
“This is a great opportunity for five vigorous students to develop and enrich their leadership skills and apply those skills at various youth activities throughout the following year,” said Vanessa Wiebe, AFR/OFU youth coordinator. “These students are the face of our youth program and the future of our organization.”
The Council consists of high school juniors and seniors representing AFR youth from across the state. Council members participate in service projects throughout the year and assist in planning many AFR Youth Program activities. Each Council member will attend multiple events and will act as mentors for younger Oklahoma youth.
“This is a highly competitive and well-renowned program,” Wiebe said. “These students invest a lot of time into our organization and we want them to have the best possible experience.
To become a Youth Advisory Council member, a student or immediate family member must be an AFR Insurance policyholder and have attended a Senior Leadership Summit prior to the year applying. Students complete an application at Summit and candidates are required to interview and present a three minute speech during Summit.
To learn more about the Youth Advisory Council visit afrcoop.org/youth-development or follow the Councils’ journey on the AFR Youth Program Facebook page.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is Oklahoma’s oldest farm organization. Over the years AFR/OFU has been a leader in cooperative development, legislative and education programs. For more information visit www.afrcoop.org.
