The American Angus Association is dedicated in providing opportunities for youth to grow and succeed through hands-on experiences. During the internship program, the Association allows students to strengthen their knowledge about the cattle industry while further advancing their skills and professional network. This summer, interns will join various departments and entities of the Association, including Angus Media and Angus Genetics Inc. These students bring various backgrounds and experiences to the Association.
Bree Taylor, an agribusiness major and agricultural real estate appraisal minor from Oklahoma State University, joins the team as one of two events and education interns. Originally from Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Taylor grew up on a small cattle operation and was involved in FFA and 4-H. In the future, she intends to work within the livestock industry serving youth. Taylor said she hopes she can influence youth as much as her peers have influenced her.
“I am looking forward to spending the summer traveling all over the country meeting junior members and working with industry professionals in the purebred cattle industry,” said Taylor. “I love getting to work events and programs that directly impact our youth in the livestock sector of agriculture.”
Jim Stickley, from St. Paris, Ohio, will also serve as an events and education intern. Stickley is a graduate from Lincoln Land Community College and is a current agricultural business and applied economics major with a minor in political science at The Ohio State University. As a current livestock judging team member, Stickley said he has created new connections across the nation while deepening his understanding of agriculture. In the future, he said his goal is to bridge the gap between agriculture and politics through a potential public office or lobbying efforts.
“The American Angus Association is the premier membership organization,” said Stickley. “This opportunity working alongside industry leaders while serving the industry’s youth will produce a network of remarkable connections as I commence my professional career. More importantly, it will allow me to play a small role in the experience our juniors are participating in. My hope is to grant them an unforgettable junior national experience with memories to last a lifetime.”
Amanda Botelho Alvarenga will be joining AGI this summer researching genetic and genomic modeling for foot scores in American and Australian Angus. Coming from a small dairy farm in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Alvarenga began her college career with an interest in animal sciences which led to her passion for the genetic research field. She is currently working on her Ph.D. in quantitative genetics and genomics at Purdue University. Alvarenga said she hopes she can share her education and experiences with others in the future.
“I am looking forward to working with the enormous dataset with the American Angus Association and the data in collaboration with Australia,” said Alvarenga. “I am excited to learn more about beef cattle operations in the U.S. as well as genetic evaluation at the industry level.”
Jessica Wesson of Searcy, Arkansas, will serve Angus Media as the editorial intern for the Angus Beef Bulletin. Wesson is currently working on her master’s degree in agricultural and extension education with an emphasis in agricultural communications at the University of Arkansas. Coming from a commercial cattle operation background, Wesson intends to work for a livestock association or agricultural organization in the future. Wesson said she is eager to see the how the magazine production process works.
“I look forward to traveling to events to assist with media coverage,” said Wesson. “That is one of my favorite things to do in communications. I am excited to see new states and meet new people.”
Sarah Harris originally from Springwood, Virginia, will also join Angus Media as the Angus Journal intern. Harris is a recent graduate from Oklahoma State University and plans to continue her education at New Mexico State University by working on her master’s in agricultural extension and education with a focus in communications. As a fifth generation Angus breeder, Harris is no stranger to the Association. She showed cattle and was involved in livestock judging. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue a career within the seedstock industry and continue to run Angus cattle herself. Harris said she is excited to serve the industry that has built her into who she is today.
“Helping to tell the stories of breeders and showmen alike is an avenue of the communications realm that I’m passionate about,” Harris said. “I am eager to utilize my skillsets in writing, photography, videography, audiography and graphic design to advance my experience level even further.”
Riley Reep joins the Association as the communications intern. Reep is from Ropesville, Texas and currently attends Texas Tech University as an agricultural communications student with minors in animal science and international agribusiness. Although she did not grow up within the cattle industry, Reep was raised around cotton production, showed swine across the country, and was heavily involved with FFA and 4-H. Reep said she is excited to learn more about the cattle industry, specifically the Angus family.
“I feel honored to have the chance to learn from such talented individuals while learning more about this sector of agriculture,” Reep said. “I hope I can use this experience to improve my communication skills to better serve the agricultural industry in the future.”
For more information about the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.