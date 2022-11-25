IMG_5262.JPG

Hay prices and availability will be among the most significant challenges cattle raisers will face this winter. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presented on this topic during a recent webinar through Oklahoma State University.

To properly meet cow nutrient needs, producers must understand the quality of their forage and how it impacts dry matter intake. Drewnoski sorts forage into three categories—low quality, medium quality and high quality. She said low quality forage is anything less than 52% total digestible nutrients, or TDN. Corn and soybean residue fit in the low-quality category.

pexels-денис-нагайцев-10165759.jpg

Photo by Денис Нагайцев on Pexels.
dan-cristian-padure-UdTvbiNi8Z8-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Dan Cristian Padure on Unsplash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.