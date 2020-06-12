The Aksarben Stock Show, presented by the Aksarben Foundation, remains on schedule for Sept. 24 to 27. The stock show is managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair. While organizers and attendees are all facing many uncertainties, the team is optimistic and continuing to prepare and plan. The safety and well-being of guests, exhibitors, contestants, vendors, sponsors and community always comes first, so organizers are following the directives of local and national health agencies: Central District Health Department, Department of Agriculture, the City of Grand Island, Hall County, and the Nebraska Governor’s Office.
Organizers are grateful for the community’s patience and support, and they look forward to being part of the heartland’s healing. Show judge announcements were made for beef, swine, sheep and goat on social media. Respectfully Chan Phillips, from Oklahoma, for beef; Kim Brock, from Oklahoma, for swine; Brent Jennings, from North Carolina, for sheep, and Nick Hammett, from Missouri, will judge goats. There were over 2,800 animals entered for the 2019 Aksarben Stock Show.
For more information on the state’s largest stock show, visit www.showaksarben.com.
