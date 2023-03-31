Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is learning how to safely recover horses and other large animals.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, agents spent two days learning more about how to safely recover, rescue horses and other large animals with techniques and strategies taught by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TEEX, Emergency Services Training Institute.

The AgriLife Extension training activity is an ongoing partnership with TEEX and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Emergency team, all a part of The Texas A&M University System.

