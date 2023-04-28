Livestock organizations are pushing back against incorrect statements online claiming cattle and pigs are given mRNA vaccines. One article available at bit.ly/3oCFyu1 on the website, Truth Press, reported cattle are given mRNA vaccines and if consumers eat this meat, the mRNA vaccines will enter their bodies.
The science of mRNA vaccines has become commonly known throughout the world since the release of the COVID-19 vaccines as two of them—Pfizer and Moderna—use this technology. Also known as messenger RNA, mRNA is a genetic material that tells the body it is administered to how to make certain proteins, which then triggers an immune response.
