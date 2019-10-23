The Aksarben Stock Show, managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair, recently welcomed over 900 youth and 2,700 animals along with their families and supporters to Fonner Park. Youth exhibited beef, sheep, goats, swine, and broilers along with an additional 545 young professionals participating in the Aksarben Livestock Judging and Quiz Bowl competitions.
Thirty-six youth qualified for the auction allowing them to sell their championship livestock for scholarships and cash awards. Youth from nine of the 14 states eligible made the scholarship auction ranging in ages from 9 to 19 years old. The largest contingency being Nebraska with 10 exhibitors followed by six from Colorado; five from both Iowa and Missouri; four from South Dakota; three from Minnesota; one each from Arkansas, Kansas, and Wisconsin. In 2019, four states were added in expansion to being eligible to exhibit, included were Arkansas, Indiana, Montana and Wisconsin.
Aksarben Stock Show Director Greg Harder, explains how the show has grown, “2019 was a tremendous success story for an outstanding Aksarben team that worked tirelessly. We brought in people from four additional states, added breeding gilts, returned broilers to the schedule, expanded the trade show, and had judging and quiz bowl teams from 23 states. With new sponsors and support staff, the barns were filled with fun, smiles, and excitement.”
The Aksarben Stock Show is indeed a family tradition with a rich history dating back to 1928. The Aksarben Purple Ribbon Scholarship Auction is the pinnacle event and open to the public to attend. The Aksarben Purple Ribbon Reception presented by Five Points Bank was held before the auction for buyers to mingle with the youth exhibitors.
Youth from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming showed. For a complete list of winners, visit www.showaksarben.com.
