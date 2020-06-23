Beef prices and stocking shortages from the Covid-19 pandemic have consumers asking how they can support local and buy beef directly from ranchers. The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association partnered with AgBoost to build a powerful resource to meet this skyrocketing demand. This powerful application, a product of AgBoost's synergistic partnership with the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, connects buyers to sellers by enabling individual member ranches the ability to list product, speak to consumers, and sell beef directly to the public.
The new AgBoost Marketplace will allow ranchers the ability to market live animals along with the data that has been collected on those animals to interested buyers. Product and service providers may also list and sell products to potential customers.
As part of AgBoost's recent update to the application, the herd management feature in the application is now free to all users.
To create your free herd management account, search the OCA Beef Direct Marketing List and learn more about AgBoost, visit www.ag-boost.com.
