The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold an African Swine Fever meeting Oct. 17 in Lubbock.
The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture, 1121 Canyon Lake Drive.
There will be a meal provided by the Texas Pork Producers Association. RSVP by Oct. 15 to the AgriLife Extension office of Lubbock County at 806-775-1740 to be included in the meal.
“Given the scale of the African Swine Fever outbreak in China, which has now also spread to other areas of Asia, we know this is a topic of concern for our local pork producers,” said Robert Scott, AgriLife Extension agent for Lubbock County.
“This meeting will address concerns and answer questions folks may have about the disease and its transmission and the effect it could have on the U.S. market,” Scott said. “We will also be discussing swine farm biosecurity and the secure pork supply plan and how that could affect producers.”
Speakers will include Jeffrey Wiegert, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension swine specialist, College Station; Sherri Gress, Ph.D., Texas Animal Health Commission regional director, Amarillo; Jeff Turner, TAHC director of emergency management, Austin; Dustin Urbantke, D.V.M., Muleshoe Animal Clinic, Muleshoe; and Brandon Gunn, Texas Pork Producers Association executive vice president, Kyle.
The event may also be watched live on the Lubbock 4-H Livestock Facebook page.
