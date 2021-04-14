The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon implement the Dairy Donation Program as established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The program will facilitate the timely donation of dairy products to nonprofit organizations that distribute food to persons in need and prevent and minimize food waste.
Because the statute allows retroactive reimbursements of donations made before donation and distribution plans are approved, USDA provided advance notice of the minimum provisions to be included in the program to encourage the dairy industry to process and donate surplus milk supplies as it moves through the spring surplus milk production season.
