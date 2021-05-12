One of the biggest leaps in reproduction efficiency comes with ridding yourself of doing things the way they have always been done. As most goat breeds are not limited to a breeding season, adopting new practices can benefit herd development. Your herd success will thank you by taking an objective approach to managing reproduction.
Informative tools are available to goat breeders when managing excellence in herd development.
Sperm analysis as well as external factors such as feed, effective and deliberate cleaning out of bucks before collection as well as age, temperament and environmental factors all impact effectiveness in your herds reproduction management. No one wants to hear that their buck might not be a good breeder, and if that is the case, how can you overcome the obstacles? It is not always bad news if there are breeding challenges that come to light.
Setting up a time to collect bucks and analyze sperm can benefit your breeding efforts.
On May 22 will be a buck collection event at Bright Farms in Fort Collins, Colorado, and a collection event for Pygmy breeders at the Mile High Showdown June 4 to 6 in Loveland. For more information on these championship-developing opportunities, contact Membrane Protection Technologies, Inc. at certifiedfertility@membraneprotect.com or call 970-484-9842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.