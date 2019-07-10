Shanie Adams of Meriden and Grady Schuster from Richmond have been awarded $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarships from the Kansas Livestock Foundation. Adams is the daughter of Brian and Stacie Adams and will be a senior at Kansas State University this fall. She is pursuing a degree in agribusiness. Schuster, the son of David and Kathy Schuster, is entering his junior year and also studies agribusiness at K-State.
The Laue Memorial Scholarships are offered to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Laue was a long-time member of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council and served as its chairman in 1991-92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.