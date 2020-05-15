Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,477 head of feeder cattle selling on May 6, compared to 5,945 head on April 29 and 3,739 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were mostly steady. The heifers were not well compared as the previous week’s heifers that were mostly replacement quality heifers sold by the head. The May 6 sale featured moderate to good demand for packages and loads, which sold on a moderate market. There was varied flesh again but less flesh overall on the cattle than the previous week. The quality was less attractive than recent weeks with more plain to average cattle included in the offering. The area received a nice rain at the beginning of the week and there were a couple of cancellations due to muddy road conditions. The supply included100% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
28 head, 464 to 499 lbs., 163.50 to 169.00 (165.87); 56 head, 522 to 549 lbs., 159.50 to 165.00 (163.58); 110 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 160.50 (155.93); 112 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 147.00 to 153.50 (152.77); 57 head, 614 to 632 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (144.50) fleshy; 240 heady 654 to 697 lbs., 135.50 to 147.50 (141.50); 189 head, 714 to 746 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.23); 6 head, 736 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 80 head, 737 lbs., 150.00 natural; 192 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (137.97); 254 head, 809 to 840 lbs., 126.70 to 132.00 (127.62); 251 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 117.00 to 123.50 (119.97); 320 head, 906 to 939 lbs., 113.50 to 119.80 (117.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 380 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 545 lbs., 155.00; 18 head, 645 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 653 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 728 lbs., 119.50; 31 head, 764 lbs., 121.50. Large frame 1, 36 head, 1019 lbs., 108.00; 30 head, 1082 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 48 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.58); 120 head, 516 to 544 lbs., 138.00 to 144.25 (143.05); 13 head, 539 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 115 head, 574 to 592 lbs., 129.50 to 138.50 (136.97); 184 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 137.25 (136.54); 139 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 135.25 (129.37); 14 head, 671 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 8 head, 676 lbs., 121.00 full; 66 head, 746 lbs., 124.00; 36 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (122.01); 40 head, 800 to 804 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (117.01); 8 head, 801 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 46 head, 880 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 24 head, 886 lbs., 1010.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 389 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 728 lbs., 113.00; 12 head, 771 lbs., 109.00; 14 head, 751 lbs., 98.00 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1061 lbs., 94.50.
