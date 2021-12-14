Kentucky was recently struck by devastating weather. Three tornadoes touched down, with the main tornado covering over 200 miles. Over 25 counties have been majorly impacted. The lands and towns are unrecognizable. The destruction you see on the news in the rural towns spill over into Kentucky’s agriculture lands.
You can donate to the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation to help their local producers in need of farm supplies. These donations can be made by calling 859-278-0899, through PayPal at https://bit.ly/3pVvFEX or by mail to KY Cattlemen’s Foundation, Attn: Tornado Relief, 176 Pasadena Drive, Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503. Visit https://kycattle.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.