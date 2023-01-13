NewsmakerCoverStory1Pix.jpg

Illustration by Abra Shirley from Marisa Betts's book "Rowdy Ringo."  (Courtesy of Marisa Betts.)

Every so often an animal will have a certain glint in their eye that farmers and ranchers recognize as pure orneriness. Marisa Betts, a farmer and rancher from near Dorrance, Kansas, found just such an animal in Ringo, a black, white-face steer that came to be her bucket calf several years ago.

It’s common for bucket calves to head butt and fling slobber around but Ringo took things to the next level.

NewsmakerCoverStory2Pix.jpg

A young Ringo. (Photo courtesy of Marisa Betts.)
NewsmakerCoverStory3Pix.jpg

Author Marisa Betts and a grown up Ringo. (Photo courtesy of Marisa Betts.)
NewsmakerCoverStory4Pix.png

Courtesy photo.

