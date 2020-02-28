The A Bar Ranch, AQHA Ranching Heritage, and the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation have been working together for several years to provide a once-in-a-lifetime summer internship experience.
The internship targets agriculture students with interest in production cow/calf or working ranch horses with the ability to excel in performance challenges. The intern(s) selected will travel to Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation and American Quarter Horse Association events throughout the summer, while basing out of Pryor, Oklahoma, at the A Bar Ranch headquarters.
The work, the travel, the networking are all highlights mentioned by previous interns. However, living at the A Bar Ranch and learning from lifelong benefactors and salt of the earth legends like Mike and Martha Armitage tops the list.
Upon completion of the summer internship, interns are awarded college credit and a $2,000 scholarship.
The application can be accessed at okcattlemen.org. Deadline to apply is March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.