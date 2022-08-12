High Plains Journal’s Cattle U & Trade Show brought cattle producers together Aug. 4 to 5 in Dodge City, Kansas—on the 150th anniversary year of the “Queen of Cowtowns.” Joe Leathers, general manager of the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas, was the keynote speaker for the event.

Joe Leathers.jpg

Joe Leathers, general manager of the legendary 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas, provided the keynote address to attendees. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Leathers’ presentation, entitled “Controlling our own destiny,” challenged attendees to alter their approach to obstacles in the beef industry by always trying to take a negative and turn it into a positive and remove “can’t” from their vocabularies.

Cattleman.jpg

(Right) Tom Jones, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Montezuma, Kansas, received the Cattleman of the Year award from High Plains Journal Publisher Zac Stuckey. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
Cattlewoman.jpg

Marcella Warner Holman, Black Diamond Angus Ranch, Ford County, Kansas, was the recipient of the Cattlewoman of the Year as she accepts her award from High Plains Journal Publisher Zac Stuckey. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
John R. Erickson.jpg

John R. Erickson, Perryton, Texas, author of the Hank the Cowdog book series, drew a large crowd as he read a chapter from one of his new books during the Cattle U and Trade Show, Aug. 4 to 5, at the United Wireless Arena, in Dodge City, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

